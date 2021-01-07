Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT at $14.20

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ASPU. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

