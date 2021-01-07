Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $10.68. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 77,080 shares.
BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $968.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after acquiring an additional 464,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
