Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $10.68. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 77,080 shares.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $968.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after acquiring an additional 464,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

