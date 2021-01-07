Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ASPU opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

