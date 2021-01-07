Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $8.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $435.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

