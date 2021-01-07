Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chimerix by 25.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

