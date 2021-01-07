Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.16. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

