e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Insiders have sold 414,741 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

