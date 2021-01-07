Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

