Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.40. Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 116,530 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

