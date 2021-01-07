Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.83. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,631,303 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

