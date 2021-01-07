Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.23

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 64529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Futu by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $4,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

