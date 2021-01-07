Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SZLMY. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

