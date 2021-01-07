iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.76

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.76 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

