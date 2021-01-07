Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.59

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 3295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Georgetown University increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

