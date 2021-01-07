TheStreet Upgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to “B”

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.91.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

