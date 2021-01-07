Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $493.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.