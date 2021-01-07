Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boot Barn from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

