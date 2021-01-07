LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

