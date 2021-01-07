Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 6,771 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $388,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $149,443.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $24,661.38.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $21,371.25.

Shares of ADPT opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 575,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

