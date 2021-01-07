Robin Beer Purchases 56 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer acquired 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £170.24 ($222.42).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Robin Beer acquired 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £165.88 ($216.72).

On Thursday, November 26th, Robin Beer purchased 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

On Thursday, November 5th, Robin Beer bought 66 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £168.30 ($219.89).

LON BRW opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.14. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 373.80 ($4.88). The company has a market capitalization of £928.70 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

