Vitae 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.86 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Vitae has a total market cap of $99.91 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00013477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00028438 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

