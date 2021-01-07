TokenClub Market Cap Tops $6.69 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. TokenClub has a market cap of $6.69 million and $737,389.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.