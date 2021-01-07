Wing (WING) Price Reaches $15.03 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Wing has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $15.03 or 0.00039478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,340,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,304 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

