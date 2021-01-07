FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 112% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $518,497.75 and approximately $848.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 227.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00439818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

