Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $52,862.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,075.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.01181073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00183080 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

