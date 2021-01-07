Elrond Hits 24-Hour Volume of $123.40 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $40.40 or 0.00106117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $671.92 million and approximately $123.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,955,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,629,804 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

