Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
See Also: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.