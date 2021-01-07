Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

