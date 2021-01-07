Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

