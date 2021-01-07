LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

