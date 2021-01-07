FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $17.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $415.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.61 and a 200-day moving average of $278.82. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $418.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

