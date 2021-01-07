Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Target Price at C$1.16

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$334.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.19.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

