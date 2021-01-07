PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $423.76 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

