Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of SKY opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

