FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.00.

FM opened at C$25.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.78. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.13.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

