Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

