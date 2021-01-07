Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
