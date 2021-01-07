nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. BidaskClub lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

