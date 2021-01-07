BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BCRX opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

