Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCBG. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

