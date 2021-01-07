Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
