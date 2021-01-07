MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.