RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OPP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $46,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

