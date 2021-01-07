BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) Announces GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) stock opened at GBX 78.91 ($1.03) on Thursday. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The stock has a market cap of £630.76 million and a PE ratio of -28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.14.

BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

