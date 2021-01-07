Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Boosted by Analyst

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

SYY opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

