Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

UNP opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.