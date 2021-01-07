Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $163.07 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

