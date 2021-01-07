Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after acquiring an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

