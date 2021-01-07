Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

