Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TripAdvisor Put Options (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,518% compared to the average volume of 1,129 put options.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

