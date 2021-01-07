Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

