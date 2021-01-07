Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of GILD opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

